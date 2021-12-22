Santa Fe shooting suspect arrested

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police say they’ve made an arrest related to a shooting that happened back on the evening of December 1. Since the shooting, police have been on the lookout for two suspects – one male, one female.

Police say when police arrived around 9:00 p.m. on December 1, they found a 42-year-old man at the scene who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries from being shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

According to a Santa Fe police press release, a search warrant was executed Tuesday morning, and 19-year-old Flavio Gonzales Jr. was arrested. A stolen gun was also found due to the search warrant. Gonzales Jr. is being charged with aggravated battery and one count of having a stolen firearm.

The female suspect was identified and interviewed by police. She was later released. The case remains under investigation.