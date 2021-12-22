Santa Fe shooting suspect arrested

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police say they’ve made an arrest related to a shooting that happened back on the evening of December 1. Since the shooting, police have been on the lookout for two suspects – one male, one female.

Police say when police arrived around 9:00 p.m. on December 1, they found a 42-year-old man at the scene who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries from being shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

According to a Santa Fe police press release, a search warrant was executed Tuesday morning, and 19-year-old Flavio Gonzales Jr. was arrested. A stolen gun was also found due to the search warrant. Gonzales Jr. is being charged with aggravated battery and one count of having a stolen firearm.

The female suspect was identified and interviewed by police. She was later released. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES