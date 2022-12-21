SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating an accused killer. Michael Sweeney is charged with killing Adan Ponce in November. His body was found wrapped in a tarp at a home on Arroyo Coyote.
The sheriff’s office says Sweeney is known to drive a dark-colored BMW sedan and also a newer white Mustang. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.