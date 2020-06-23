Santa Fe restaurant vandalized with white supremacist messages, racial slurs

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a hate crime at a Santa Fe restaurant. The vandalism happened to the India Palace located downtown over the weekend.

Vandals are accused of breaking in on Sunday night, destroying the restaurant, and marking the building with racial slurs and threats of violence. Tables and chairs were overturned and glassware was smashed on the floor.

The damage is estimated at more than $100,000. In a tweet, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham stated, “I am absolutely heartbroken and disgusted by this racist attack. I spoke to Mr. Singh this morning and let him know that our community is with him. We will not stand for such hatred in New Mexico.”

The senior manager of policy & advocacy at the Sikh Coalition, the nation’s largest Sikh civil rights organization provided the following statement: