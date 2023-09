SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department said it will begin a traffic safety operation on October 1. They said they are focusing on high crash areas including Airport Rd. Saint Francis Dr. and Cerrillos Rd. They will also check on areas like Rodeo Rd., St. Michaels Dr. NM 599, Old Pecos Trail, and Bishops Lodge Rd.

Officers will focus on speeding, seatbelt enforcement, racing, loud mufflers, and cell phone use. The operation will take place over 34 days.