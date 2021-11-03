Santa Fe Police seeks information on armed robbery suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are asking for information about a man suspected of several armed robberies. Police say he’s accused of robbing the Subway on St. Michaels Dr. and the Speedway on Sawmill Road in the same night.

Police say each time he demanded money while brandishing a gun. If you know who he is, you’re asked to call Santa Fe Crime Stoppers at 505-955-5050.