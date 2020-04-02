Santa Fe police search for suspect in shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Department detectives are currently investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that injured one person. Police report the incident happened on the 2900 block of Rodeo Park Drive just before 7 a.m.

A potential witness has been identified and leads are being worked to identify the shooter. The victim of the shooting suffered a gunshot wound to the foot was treated and released from Christus St. Vincent Medical Center.

Police say the suspect possibly fled the scene in a dark green sedan with black rims, tinted windows, and a turquoise New Mexico license plate.

This is an active investigation and KRQE News 13 will provide more details as they become available. Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Fe Police Dept. at (505) 428-3710.

