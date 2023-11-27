SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on November 26, 2023. At about 7:26 p.m., a Polaris RZR off-highway vehicle crashed on private property at 4705 Airport Road, and police are seeking any additional info about the crash.

Police believe the vehicle rolled over and injured the vehicle’s 20-year-old passenger, who later died. Police say there’s no indication that alcohol was a factor.

The driver of the vehicle made it to a hospital, but the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call Sergeant James Plummer at 505-955-5687.