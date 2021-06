SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of sexual assault is now in custody, and police are searching for more potential victims. Santa Fe Police issued an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Juan Edwards after a report from a 27-year-old woman that Edwards raped her while she was renting a room from him.

Edwards turned himself in the day after the warrant was issued. Detectives believe there could be other victims that have not come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Fe Police.