Santa Fe Police seek man with warrant for criminal sexual contact of minor

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a man with an active warrant for his arrest. SFPD reports that 52-year-old David Carrasco has an active warrant for a case involving the criminal sexual penetration and criminal sexual contact of a minor.

Authorities state that the whereabouts of Carrasco is unknown at this time and he was last known to have recently been in Albuquerque with family. Police describe Carrasco as being five feet 11 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Carrasco has a spider web tattoo on the left side of his neck and a spider on the right side of his neck. Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of David Carrasco is asked to call SFPD at 505-428-3710 or Detective Jordan White at 505-955-5298.