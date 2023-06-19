SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are asking for information regarding a shooting homicide that occurred in the early morning of Monday, June 19. Two people were struck by gunfire in the shooting.

Police were called out to a home in the 4300 block of Camino Alhambra at around 3:51 a.m. for reports of people being shot. The caller said her mom was shot and another person was dead.

The 56-year-old woman who was shot was transported to a local hospital, treated, and released. The other person who was shot was a male who died on the scene.

An investigation is underway for this shooting. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the detective at (505) 955-5406.