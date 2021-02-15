Santa Fe police seek information in hit-and-run crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian. The crash occurred between the hours of 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Police say it happened in the area of Cerrillos Road on the right side of the eastbound travel lanes, just east of the intersection of Siler Road in front of the Big 5 business center.

Police have been searching for clues or any information involving the crash. SFPD says the pedestrian was struck and sustained injuries. Officers are currently reviewing surveillance cameras in the area and seeking assistance from any potential witnesses.

At this time, the incident remains under investigation. If you know any information please contact the Santa Fe Police Department by calling 505-428-3710.