Santa Fe Police seek information in hit-and-run crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is seeking any information regarding a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a pedestrian. Police say the crash happened on Friday, March 19, 2021, around 9:34 p.m.

Authorities report the crash took place near the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Pen Road and that the suspect vehicle is a silver sedan with an unknown make and model, possibly late 2000s. SFPD says witnesses have described the vehicle as either Toyota, Ford, or Kia.

Anyone with information is urged to please contact Officer Arthur Maes at ammaes@santafenm.gov or at 505-955-6585.