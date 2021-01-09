Santa Fe police seek information in Friday night homicide

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a homicide that happened Friday.

Around 8:15 p.m., officials say a report of shots fired was made at the Las Palomas Apartment Complex on the 2000 block of Hopewell Street. A second call was made shortly after reporting a male had been shot.

Officials say officers arrived on the scene moments later and found the shooting victim, 50-year-old Frank Pete of Arizona in one of the apartments. Police provided first aid, but Pete died from his injuries. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to call the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710 or Det. Jill Feaster at 505-955-5281.

