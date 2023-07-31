SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that injured two people on Sunday, July 30. They are now seeking information from the public.

Police say they received multiple calls of shots fired near the Fort Marcy Recreation Complex. Officers in the downtown area reportedly heard the shots and responded. When they arrived, they found evidence and began canvassing the area.

During the canvassing, the police department was contacted by the Christus St. Vincent’s Hospital, which had a male that came to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. Shortly after, police officers found a second male victim near the shooting location.

The second victim was treated by paramedics on the scene and was then taken to a local hospital. According to police, both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony Sweeney at (505) 955-5401.