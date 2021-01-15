Santa Fe police seek information in 2019 homicide

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information on a 2019 homicide. Aaron Chapman was found dead under the Guadalupe Street Bridge next to DeVargas Skate Park on Sept. 15, 2019.

Investigators believe the night before, Chapman got into a fight with a group of people and was beaten to death. If you have any information regarding the case, contact the Santa Fe Crime Stoppers tip line at 505-955-5050 or Detective Luke Wakefield with the Santa Fe Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at 505-955-5406. At this time, the case remains under investigation.