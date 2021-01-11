Santa Fe Police seek 3 persons of interest in murder at apartment complex

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Department detectives are trying to track down three persons of interest in connection to a murder in Santa Fe. Frank Pete was found shot to death at an apartment complex near Cerrillos and St. Michaels on Friday. Detectives say, Randall Lopez, Rae-Ann Tapia, and Matthew Montoya are believed to know something about it.

Santa Fe Police say on January 8 at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots at the Las Palomas Apartment Complex, located at 2001 Hopewell Street, and located the victim, 50-year-old Frank Pete of Arizona, dead from gunshot injuries.

If you know the whereabouts of these persons, Santa Fe Police say to contact the department at 505-428-3710 or to dial 911 or if you have any information regarding the incident, contact Detective Jill Feaster at 505-955-5281.

Courtesy of the Santa Fe Police Department

