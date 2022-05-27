SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are searching for 33-year-old Shantel Benavidez who they say violently robbed an Ulta store. Benavidez is accused of loading up a basket full of products and walking out of the store on Cerrillos Rd. near Rodeo.
They say surveillance video shows the security guard trying to stop her outside but police say she could be seen hitting the man when he took the basket. Officers say he tried to walk back inside but Benavidez blocked the door and brandished a gun. She got away but another police officer recognized her.
A warrant is now out for Benavidez’s arrest that includes charges for armed robbery and shoplifting.