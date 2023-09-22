SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected gunman involved in a shooting in Santa Fe still remains at large and his whereabouts are unknown. The 17-year-old victim said he was chased down in his car and shot on Wednesday. The teen told police he and several other juveniles were chased by a vehicle with 36-year-old Ramon Jesus Ramirez Jr. inside. Eventually, the vehicle pulled up next to the victim’s car and Ramirez Jr. is accused of shooting at the car injuring the teen.

Ramirez Jr. is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, three counts of child abuse, and shooting at or from a motor vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710.