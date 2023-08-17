SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department are searching for a suspect they said escaped from them three times over the last two days. On Wednesday, officers responded to the Walmart on Cerillos Rd. after a call about a man who pulled a weapon on employees earlier in the month and had returned. Police said Walmart employees told them Martin Jimenez-Perez was still inside the store when they arrived but Jimenez-Perez was able to escape.

Later that day, police responded to a seemingly unrelated call where a gun was pointed at two people inside the Cottonwood Mobile Home Village during a road rage incident. Officers said it was Jimenez-Perez who pointed the gun. Police then tried to pursue him but he escaped again.

Thursday, officers returned to the mobile home village and found his car. Police said Perez fled from officers after seeing them, pointed his gun at them two separate times, and escaped for a third time. Officers have not been able to find Perez since and said he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Perez’s location is asked to call Santa Fe Police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.