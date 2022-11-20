SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) is looking for a person involved in an armed robbery. The incident happened in the noon hour on Sunday at a restaurant.

SFPD said on Sunday around 12:41 p.m., they were called to a Panera Bread in the 3500 block of Zafarano Drive for a report of a robbery. They were told a man had a cashier at gunpoint and had taken money. The suspect fled towards a nearby grocery store.

Officers spoke to the cashier at the location. They alleged a man in a bright yellow jacket approached the cash register with a gun in his right hand and said, “give me the money.”

The worker said she gave the man all the money in the register, and he left through the front door.

The suspect is described as a man with a teardrop tattoo on his right eye, was possibly dark-skinned, and had brown or dark eyes. He wore a mask and a beanie. The suspect possibly had hand tattoos.

Officers were able to get a photo of the suspect’s vehicle and the suspect. The vehicle is a gray Saturn Aura.

Santa Fe Police asks anyone with information to call Senior Officer Alejandro Arroyo at 505-603-1487 or 505-955-5294.