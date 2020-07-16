Santa Fe Police apprehend teen suspect in fatal shooting

Mario Guizar-Anchondo, a suspect in the murder of a Santa Fe teen has been apprehended. (courtesy Santa Fe Police Dept.)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. SFPD reports officers responded to calls of a shooting at 6600 Jaguar Drive around 9:46 p.m.

Officers at the scene found 17-year-old Ivan Perez dead in the parking lot and had gunshot wounds to his chest. Another male in his late teens was also found with gunshot wounds.

Mario Guizar-Anchondo (courtesy Santa Fe Police Dept.)

Police say the second victim was transported to Christus St. Vincent Medical Center where he underwent surgery and is reported to be in stable condition. Santa Fe Police have identified the suspect as 17-year-old Mario Guizar-Anchondo in relation to this case.

Guizar-Anchondo is charged with an open count of murder, attempt to commit a felony to wit: murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Santa Fe Police and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Mario Guizar-Anchondo on July 16, 2020, around 3:30 p.m in the 400 block of South Meadows Road.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Blake Byford at 505-955-5225.