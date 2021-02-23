Santa Fe Police search for school vandal suspect. Police say the individual appears to be slender built, about 5’6”, and wearing dark clothing. | Image Courtesy of the Santa Fe Police Department

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is searching for a suspect in a string of school vandalism. Police say five Santa Fe Public Schools have been broken into and vandalized since last Thursday.

They are asking for help identifying the suspect who they say appears to be a young man. Police also say the individual appears to be slender built, about 5’6”, and wearing dark clothing. In all the incidents, the individual wore a hooded sweatshirt, gloves, basketball shoes, and a face covering.

The department says if you have any information, call 505-428-3710, or contact Detective Byron Campbell at 505-955-5212.