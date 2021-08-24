Santa Fe Police search for arsonist who torched sculpture outside art gallery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is trying to track down the person who torched a sculpture outside a Santa Fe art gallery. It happened Saturday night at the Form and Concept Gallery on Guadalupe Street.
Police say it appears the person in surveillance photos intentionally set the fire and a container of gasoline was found next to the sculpture. If you know anything about the crime, call Detective Javier Vigil at 505-955-5412.