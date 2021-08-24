Santa Fe Police search for arsonist who torched sculpture outside art gallery

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school athletes participating in indoor sports and other activities will have to do so with a face mask on. However, masks are only recommended for outdoor sports and activities. The New Mexico Activities Association is following the lead of the PED and governor's office.

While sports like football, players seem ready to do whatever is required so they can have a season. "It's very challenging, you know because we get tired in the games, but if it keeps us on the field I'm all for it," said Albuquerque High linebacker and tight end Kade Peralta. "It's hard to breathe sometimes, but I think as a team with all of us pushing each other and motivating stay on this field, I think we get through it."