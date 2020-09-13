Santa Fe Police ask for public’s help locating suspects in bike thefts

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects involved in recent thefts of high priced bicycles in the downtown area. The department’s Bike Team has taken three reports this past week on the theft of four full-suspension electric-assisted bikes and one Trek Mountain Bike.

All bikes were secured with a bike lock on vehicle racks and the thieves used bolt cutters to break the locks. The following bikes were reported stolen this week:

Two full-suspension Specialized Levo Turbo S-works E-bikes valued at $13,500 each.

One full-suspension Specialized Levo Turbo S-works E-Bike valued at $8,000.

One Trek Hardtail Mountain Bike valued at $6,000.

One full-suspension Pivot E-Bike valued at $11,000.

The bikes and their serial numbers have been entered into the National Crime Information Center as stolen property. Individuals were caught on surveillance video in the downtown area following one of the thefts.

A driver and passenger of a black Mercedes are suspected of being involved in the thefts that happened in Santa Fe Plaza. The male suspect wearing a white hooded jacket was seen riding off with the stolen bikes. If anyone has information on the suspects or the vehicle, they are asked to contact Santa Fe Police at (505) 428-3710.