SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police arrested a man they said attacked a woman with a stun device in a parking lot before stealing from her. The incident happened Wednesday morning.
Around 9:03 a.m., police responded to a call about a robbery in a Target parking lot along Zafarano Drive.
The woman told police that while she was putting her groceries and child in her vehicle, a man stunned her and stole her purse and other valuables. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
According to police, he then fled the scene in a vehicle and was later located at the Main Library.
After a short foot chase, 31-year-old Joshua Sabastien Martinez was arrested. They said the driver of the vehicle was 25-year-old Pauline Lopez.
Lopez has been charged with robbery. Martinez with robbery and resisting arrest.