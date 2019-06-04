Santa Fe Police makes debut on Live PD

It’s high energy, chaotic, and it happens in real time. Live PD gets up close and personal with police departments across the country.

Everything from DWI stops to drug busts and crazy crashes. Now, Santa Fe Police has signed on. The department made its debut this weekend.

“If anything it’s going to let the public know exactly what it is that officer’s deal with on a day to day basis,” said Lt. Sean Strahon.

Santa Fe Police said the show is currently featuring four of its officers—and over the weekend, they took to Twitter to promote them. They say they hope to not only give a closer look into their jobs, but help clear up stereotypes.

“A lot of people have a lot of misperceptions about what police work actually is because of what they see in the entertainment world, and that is not our world,” said Strahon.

Recruiting is also on their minds, hoping to inspire future officers.

“They may look at this, see this show and actually might get that thought in their head, maybe this is something they want to do,” he said.

Santa Fe Police Department is also working with Live PD to feature and gain exposure for some of its cases.