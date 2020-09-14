Santa Fe Police make arrests in child neglect case

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department reports that it has made two arrests in a child neglect case. SFPD states that on Thursday, September 10, detectives were called to investigate after the department was notified of a 14-year-old male that was transferred to an Albuquerque-area hospital with a severe form of cancer.

Police say medical staff did not believe the male would survive through the night as the child had a large tumor that encircled the majority of his left torso. Authorities say as detectives were investigating the incident, the child died late Thursday evening.

During the investigation, police discovered that the parents of the child had allegedly neglected to provide medical attention to the child for two years and that he had stopped eating three weeks before he was hospitalized. Police have charged 53-year-old Maria Urias-Astorga and 54-year-old Ramiro Miranda-Quinonez of Santa Fe with abuse of a child recklessly caused or permitted resulting in death.

They were taken into custody on Friday evening and have been booked at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center. SFPD is working with the District Attorney’s Office in the prosecution of both parents.

