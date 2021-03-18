Santa Fe Police make arrest in January homicide

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police have arrested a man in a recent murder. Thirty-one-year-old Randall Lopez is charged with shooting Frank Pete of Arizona at an apartment complex on Hopewell Street near St. Michaels and Cerillos.

Police say on January 8, 2021 around 8:15 p.m. officers responded to reports of gunshots at the Las Palomas Apartment Complex. Officers on scene found 50-year-old Pete in an apartment dead from gunshot wounds.

SFPD reports with the help of the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office authorities executed a search warrant at a residence on Agua Frida Street and located Lopez. He has been charged with murder, armed robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Jill Feaster at 505-955-5281.