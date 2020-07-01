Santa Fe Police looking for suspected vandals

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are looking for people responsible possibly connected to the vandalism of the obelisk on the Santa Fe Plaza on Monday, June 22. Video shows three people riding bicycles around the Plaza around 2 a.m. and then spray painting the monument.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted to the police by calling 505-955-5050 or online at SantaFeCrimeStoppers.org.