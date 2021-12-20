Santa Fe Police looking for suspect in road rage shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are looking for a suspect who shot and wounded another driver in a road rage incident on Sunday morning. Police say that man is 27-year-old, David Dean Gallegos. The victim told officers that Gallegos side-swiped her car on Cerrillos Road near Herrera Drive, so she followed him to get his license plate number.

She says Gallegos rammed her car several times then opened fire hitting her in the leg. Gallegos is known to drive a 2014 black Chevy Equinox. Police say Gallegos is known to frequent the Santa Fe and Rio Rancho areas. If you know where he is, call Santa Fe Police at 505-955-5401.