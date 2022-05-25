SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department are looking for a man involved in an armed robbery of a money courier. Police say it happened near the 400 block of St. Michaels on April 14.

At least one male suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a dark gray Toyota Camry. Police say the car was stolen earlier in the day and has since been recovered. The man is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20’s, standing about 5’10 with a thin build. Crime stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at arsweeny@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5401.