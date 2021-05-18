Santa Fe Police look to identify package thieves

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are trying to identify two individuals who are accused of taking packages in the community. The Santa Fe Police Department reports that an unknown man and woman removed packages from homes in the 3300 block of James Avenue around 2 p.m. on May 12, 2021.

Authorities say the man and woman left the area in a white four-door car with a black front bumper. Anyone with information on the individuals’ identities is asked to contact the Santa Fe Police Department by calling Desk Officer Juan De La Rosa at 505-955-5342 or the Regional Emergency Communications Center at 505-428-3710.