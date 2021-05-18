Santa Fe Police look to identify package thieves

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are trying to identify two individuals who are accused of taking packages in the community. The Santa Fe Police Department reports that an unknown man and woman removed packages from homes in the 3300 block of James Avenue around 2 p.m. on May 12, 2021.

Authorities say the man and woman left the area in a white four-door car with a black front bumper. Anyone with information on the individuals’ identities is asked to contact the Santa Fe Police Department by calling Desk Officer Juan De La Rosa at 505-955-5342 or the Regional Emergency Communications Center at 505-428-3710.

  • Police say a man and woman are accused of stealing packages from residences on May 12, 2020. (courtesy Santa Fe Police Dept.)
  • Police say a man and woman are accused of stealing packages from residences on May 12, 2020. (courtesy Santa Fe Police Dept.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES