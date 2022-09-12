SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After issuing a shelter in place, Santa Fe Police have a suspect in custody, accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun. Police say officers responded to Home Depot around 8:36 a.m. Monday to reports of a shoplifting. SFPD says two men stole a generator and when loss prevention confronted them, they pulled a handgun.

Officers tried a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle but the vehicle fled from police and officers stopped their pursuit, citing public safety reasons due to the vehicle driving recklessly. SFPD says around 3:10 p.m. the same vehicle was seen and officers tried to stop it. The vehicle fled again and the suspects parked it and fled on foot.

After setting up a perimeter around the area and issuing a shelter in place, officers were able to take a male suspect into custody after using a taser on him during the arrest. Police say he is believed to be directly involved in the earlier shoplifting incident. The second occupant of the vehicle was a female who was also taken into custody. Police have not said if the other male suspect involved in the Home Depot shoplifting is still at large.