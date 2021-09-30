Santa Fe police investigating after shots fired near school

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department says five people accused of opening fire near a school were detained. Police say they got calls about shots fired on Jaguar, down the street from Capital High School.

Police say area schools took safety precautions. They say several vehicles and buildings were hit by gunfire but no one was injured. Police are still investigating why they opened fire. They have not released the suspects’ identities.