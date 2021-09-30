Santa Fe police investigating after shots fired near school

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department says five people accused of opening fire near a school were detained. Police say they got calls about shots fired on Jaguar, down the street from Capital High School.

Story continues below:

Police say area schools took safety precautions. They say several vehicles and buildings were hit by gunfire but no one was injured. Police are still investigating why they opened fire. They have not released the suspects’ identities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES