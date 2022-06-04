SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspicious death is being investigated in Santa Fe Saturday. Around 5:11 a.m., Santa Fe police responded to a call on the 2000 block of Hopewell Street regarding a man down.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man in a parking lot when a head injury. Officials say officers and paramedics attempted to save the man’s life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident. This story is developing and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.