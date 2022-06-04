SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspicious death is being investigated in Santa Fe Saturday. Around 5:11 a.m., Santa Fe police responded to a call on the 2000 block of Hopewell Street regarding a man down.
Story continues below
- Crime: Teen accused in March fatal shooting to stay behind bars
- Local Sports: Los Lunas basketball star receiving college offers
- New Mexico: New Mexico buys ranch in Sandoval County, will become public land
- Trending: Haven’t gotten your first New Mexico cash rebate? Here’s why
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 2 de Junio 2022
When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man in a parking lot when a head injury. Officials say officers and paramedics attempted to save the man’s life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are currently investigating the incident. This story is developing and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.