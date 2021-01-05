Santa Fe Police investigate homicide at inn, suspect charged

Alvin Crespin (courtesy Santa Fe Police Dept.)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department reports it is investigating a homicide that took place on Monday, January 4, 2021. Police state that around 9:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to the GreenTree Inn in reference to a call of a possible deceased male.

SFPD says that officers arrived at the scene and located a deceased adult male in a room. Detectives charged 45-year-old Alvin Crespin with an open count of murder and three counts of tampering with evidence.

This case remains under active investigation. Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at 505-955-5401.

