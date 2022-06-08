SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – June 4, around 5:11 a.m. Santa Fe Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Hopewell Street for a welfare check regarding a man down call in a parking lot.

When officers arrived they found 19-year-old Juan Emmanuel Vazquez-Salas in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound. Officials say paramedics and officers attempted to save the man’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the case is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Javier Vigil at (505) 955-5412