Santa Fe Police Dept.’s Crisis Negotiations Team responds to incident Monday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department’s Crisis Negotiations Team responded to an incident around 11:54 a.m. on Monday, June 8. Police say they arrived at the area of Siringo Road and Valerie Circle in response to an agitated male inside a nearby house.

SFPD reports that the Children Youth and Families Department state they had arrived at the residence for a regularly scheduled appointment however, when the male arrived home he became confrontational with CYFD and other individuals inside the home. CYFD and a member of the family called police due to the male’s agitated state and said they were fearful of him.

Police responded to the scene and were able to quickly evacuate all individuals inside the residence except for the male who refused to exit despite officers’s requests. SFPD reports that officers learned the male had access to firearms inside the residence and closed Siringo Road between Valerie Circle and Camino Consuelo to traffic.

The Santa Fe Police Crisis Negotiations Team responded and after several attempts were able to contact the male and successfully established a dialogue. Authorities say after an hour of conversations between the team and the male, the incident ended succesfully and the male exited the house without further incident.

SFPD reports that at this time no criminal charge will be filed in this case.