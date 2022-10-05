SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested 39-year-old Anthony Montoya for child solicitation. Detectives say Montoya was arrested early Wednesday morning after a weeks-long investigation. They say detectives depicted themselves as a 14-year-old girl and were contacted by Montoya who then engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the detectives.

He was arrested after he went to a park where they say he thought he was meeting the girl. Montoya has been charged with four counts of child solicitation by electronic communication device and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.