Santa Fe Police investigating road rage shooting, search for suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on southbound Cerrillos Rd. at Herrera Dr. Officials say Sunday morning, they responded to a reported road rage incident where the driver was shot.

They said the Regional Emergency Communication Center received a tip that a dark-colored small Chevrolet SUV caused at least one motor vehicle crash, and struck at least one vehicle on the road. The victims of one of the vehicles which was struck followed the suspect vehicle to Cerrillos Road and Herrera Drive, at which point a male exited the suspect vehicle with a gun and fired into the victim vehicle, striking the female driver.

SFPD rendered aid to the victim and she was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. They say the road rage suspect left the scene in the SUV before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call (505) 428-3710 or contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at (505) 955-5401 or arsweeny@santafenm.gov. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.