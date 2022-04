SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are asking for help finding a man accused of attempted murder. Police say Saturday around 2 a.m. officers responded to reports of a stabbing on Rufina St. near Richards Ave.

When officers arrived they found a man with stab wounds and identified Leroy Rivera Junior as a suspect in the case. He’s believed to have fled the area and is said to be in a blue lifted Toyota Tundra. Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Fe Police