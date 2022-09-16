SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested the suspected birthday party shooter. Investigators say they have evidence that 20-year-old Johnathan Romero is the one who opened fire into a large group of people during the celebration on September 11. Five people, including three teenagers, were hurt.

Romero was arrested at his Algodones home Friday. Police believe the shooting stemmed from some sort of argument but don’t have any more details. Officers are also looking for others involved in the fight.