Santa Fe Police arrest teen for shooting at house

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe teen has been arrested for a drive-by shooting. Police were sent to Riverside Loop around 2: 45 p.m. Wednesday after seven shots were fire at a home. There were people inside but no one was hurt.

Story continues below:

Police say 18-year-old Angelo Hernandez was responsible. He was arrested later that night. The Santa Fe Police Department says Hernandez has been charged with assault with intent to commit a violent felony, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES