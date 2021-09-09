Santa Fe Police arrest teen for shooting at house

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe teen has been arrested for a drive-by shooting. Police were sent to Riverside Loop around 2: 45 p.m. Wednesday after seven shots were fire at a home. There were people inside but no one was hurt.

Police say 18-year-old Angelo Hernandez was responsible. He was arrested later that night. The Santa Fe Police Department says Hernandez has been charged with assault with intent to commit a violent felony, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building.