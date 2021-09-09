Santa Fe Police arrest teen for shooting at house

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe teen has been arrested for a drive-by shooting. Police were sent to Riverside Loop around 2: 45 p.m. Wednesday after seven shots were fire at a home. There were people inside but no one was hurt.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Neighbors call woman ‘professional squatter’ after moving into half-million-dollar home
- Coronavirus New Mexico: New Mexico data shows apparent ‘deceleration’ in new COVID-19 cases
- Trending: Home near Golf Course, Ellison goes up in flames
- Health: Ivermectin causes sterilization in 85 percent of men, study finds
- Local Sports: Parents upset with how high school football players were disciplined; coaches respond
Police say 18-year-old Angelo Hernandez was responsible. He was arrested later that night. The Santa Fe Police Department says Hernandez has been charged with assault with intent to commit a violent felony, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building.