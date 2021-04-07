Santa Fe Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Rail Runner station

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the deadly shooting at the South Capitol Rail Runner Station. SFPD reports the April 5 shooting resulted in the death of 24-year-old David Hernandez and left a 38-year-old man hospitalized.

Police say Matthew Arellano was taken into custody on Tuesday evening. Arellano has been charged with murder, attempt to commit a felony, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

SFPD states this case remains under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.