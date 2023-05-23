SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Officers have arrested a man on multiple charges of burglary and criminal damage to property. 41-year-old Justin Romero allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from two businesses on Palace Avenue in Santa Fe.

According to police, the burglaries occurred on Apr. 20 and Apr. 28; the incidents totaled more than $200,000 worth of stolen merchandise, along with $30,000 worth of property damage.

Police recovered $64,000 worth of stolen merchandise after arresting Romero. Romero is also a person of interest in other burglaries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available. The Santa Fe Police are working with the District Attorney’s office to keep Romero detained pending trial.