SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been charged with murder. Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) released the details Saturday, saying the incident took place early that morning.

According to SFPD, officers responded to an apartment in the 2000 block of Hopewell Street around 3 a.m. The caller said there was a dead person at the location.

Officers found a man lying on the floor of the apartment, and he looked like he wasn’t breathing. SFPD said they tried to save his life, but he died. He was identified as Mark Cucul, 52.

At the apartment, authorities had contact with Marcos Guevara-Calles, 25. After an investigation, Guevara-Calles was arrested.

He was charged with murder and tampering with evidence and taken to the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility.