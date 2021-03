SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Santa Fe were stunned to find what was left of a sculpture at a local park. The granite sculpture at Entrada Park was found toppled and destroyed Thursday.

The sculpture was created by Greg Robertson in 2008. Neighbors say there used to be mnay pieces of public art there but it was the only one left.

The artist says it was on loan to the city and says he is sad to see his pieces destroyed in such a way. Neighbors have reported the incident to the police.