SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested Kathryn Tohm and Mario Muniz in Santa Fe after they led police on a pursuit and found fentanyl inside the vehicle. NMSP says the pair fled after an officer attempted a traffic stop November 23 around 10:30 p.m.

Police say during the pursuit, Tohm was driving and almost hit an officer head-on. Officers eventually stopped the vehicle using a PIT maneuver. Muniz told officers there may be narcotics in the vehicle. After getting a search warrant, officers found 1,100 fentanyl pills, 20 suboxone strips and almost $2,000 in cash. Police say Muniz had arrest warrants out of Florida and Arkansas.