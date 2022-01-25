Santa Fe pair appears in court on drug trafficking charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Santa Fe residents made their first appearance in federal court on Tuesday. Twenty-five-year-old Werni Lopez-Perez and 19-year-old Mario Guizar-Anchondo were indicted on firearm and drug trafficking charges.

They face charges of conspiracy, possession with the intent to distribute 400 grams and more of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On Dec. 30, 2021, Santa Fe Police performed a traffic stop because their taillights were out. Neither Lopez-Perez nor Guizar-Anchondo had a valid driver’s license, resulting in their vehicle being impounded. During a search of the vehicle they were driving, investigators allegedly recovered about 1,730.7 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 3,401.5 grams of fentanyl, five loaded firearms, and $5,563 in cash.

If convicted on the drug charges, Lopez-Perez and Guizar-Anchondo face a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. If convicted on the firearm charge, they would face a consecutive 5 years and up to life in prison. They will remain in custody pending an arraignment and detention hearing scheduled for Jan. 27.