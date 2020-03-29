Santa Fe officer charged with aggravated battery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Police Department Lieutenant is facing charges tonight after allegedly beating his wife.

According to a criminal complaint, 37-year-old Christopher McCord got into an argument with his wife earlier this month. That’s when she claims he punched her repeatedly grabbed her by the throat and hit her multiple times with an iPad.

Police say she had multiple bruises. McCord is now charged with aggravated battery against a household member. The department says McCord has been placed on alternate duty status and will have no contact with the public.